MORE FROM DOWN UNDER:

I’m old enough to remember how Morant and Handcock became folk heroes in Australia. This time though, it isn’t the British who are going after Diggers, it is their own government. Also of note, the incident involving Morant et al took place in 1901. The trial took place just a… https://t.co/mJtjGeVHdq pic.twitter.com/iu949zQ7rE — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) April 7, 2026

Key bit:

It is 2026. The accused, who happens to be the most decorated Australian living veteran, was arrested for accusations dating back 16 and more years ago. This isn’t justice in any way shape or form. This is something else altogether. If he were to be charged, it should have been a decade and a half ago, at the latest. They’ve already bankrupted him last year with legal fees in a defamation trial where he has been asked to pay $30 million dollars (Australian) in legal fees. Between this and what the UK is doing to pensioners who served in Northern Ireland decades ago, there is something very wrong in the Commonwealth with our Five-Eyes allies.

“Allies” is pushing it these days. Which feels very strange to say, after growing up with the “special relationship” and the knowledge that Australia fought alongside us in all of our wars since 1945, including Vietnam.