ROGER SIMON: Mr. President, Keep the Oil!

The desire of the regime to exploit children has resurfaced, according to LTC Nadav Soshani of the IDF:

“In recent weeks, as Israeli and American operations expanded inside Iran, a clearer picture began to emerge of how the regime is operating under this sustained pressure.

“One of the most alarming findings is the recruitment of minors into the Basij, a paramilitary force under the Iranian regime.

“This is not speculation. It is an openly declared policy.

“On March 26, 2026, Rahim Nadali, a deputy in the IRGC Mohammad Rasoul Allah Corps of Greater Tehran, announced a recruitment campaign titled ‘Homeland-Defending Combatants for Iran.’ The campaign explicitly invited volunteers aged 12 and above, with registration taking place through Basij bases operating out of mosques across Tehran.”

In addition, Throwback Iran writes on X:

“HOLY SH*T

Iran’s state TV is encouraging Iranian youth and students to form human shield circles around power plants and other infrastructures ahead of tomorrow’s deadline day. Where is UN? UNICEF?”

You’ll have to ask Throwback Iran why they even bothered to ask the last questions.

The mullahs’ rule, much like communism, was always only about the oppression of the masses for the benefit of the overclass. The mullahs and the Revolutionary Guard Corps own most of the industry, from energy to the lucrative pistachio plantations. Just as communist leaders used tired Marxist rhetoric to distract as they enriched themselves (cf. Fidel Castro), the mullahs used the nostrums of Khomeinist Shiism as a cover.

So, Mr. President, take the oil. Most of us will be with you in the end. Just explain the process. Give as much as possible, in an organized and fair manner, back to the Iranian people, but keep a little off the top for the USA “for service rendered.” You’ve already done it in Venezuela.