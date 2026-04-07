WHEN THEY TELL YOU WHAT THEY’LL DO, BELIEVE THEM:
So a group of zero white people held a press conference to tell you that white people will be systemically discriminated against. https://t.co/Zs8iLI0bSC
— okoy (@Y0K0S0N) April 6, 2026
WHEN THEY TELL YOU WHAT THEY’LL DO, BELIEVE THEM:
So a group of zero white people held a press conference to tell you that white people will be systemically discriminated against. https://t.co/Zs8iLI0bSC
— okoy (@Y0K0S0N) April 6, 2026
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