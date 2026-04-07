HE IS A COMMIE, AFTER ALL:
So Greenwald actually does know that letting fanatics have nuclear weapons is bad. He’s not dumb. He’s just on the other side. https://t.co/P0dJcjA8mB
— Kyle Shideler (@ShidelerK) April 7, 2026
HE IS A COMMIE, AFTER ALL:
So Greenwald actually does know that letting fanatics have nuclear weapons is bad. He’s not dumb. He’s just on the other side. https://t.co/P0dJcjA8mB
— Kyle Shideler (@ShidelerK) April 7, 2026
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