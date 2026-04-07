RELIGIOUS FERVER: The Legacy of Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” 20 Years Later. “Gore’s orations perfectly followed the script of the “New Apocalypticism”: The identification of an existential crisis, the diagnosis of human sin as its cause, the urgency of transformation, and the comfort of redemption for those who heed the warning. The climate science community readily embraced this script and adopted the language of believers and deniers to differentiate those with faith and those yet to be converted, and who risked excommunication.”

Whatever that is, it ain’t science.