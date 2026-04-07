RELIGION OF PEACE UPDATE: Iran hangs another young man as regime steps up executions of protesters under cover of war.

Most of those executed are young men, including teens, alleged to have been either involved in the protests that were brutally suppressed by the regime — with thousands shot dead in the streets — or members of banned opposition groups.

Undeterred by the war, the Islamic Republic continues to exact its revenge, and exiled opposition groups and rights organizations said they feared that hundreds more could be executed in the coming days.

Ali Fahim, 23, was hanged Monday after being found guilty of involvement in an attack on a Tehran base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Basij militia during the protests, according to rights groups who have followed the case.