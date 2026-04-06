ARTEMIS II ASTRONAUTS IN TEARS AS THEY BREAK APOLLO 13 RECORD:

Nasa’s Moon astronauts have flown further from Earth than anyone before them, in a “milestone for humankind”.

The four crew members were in tears as they celebrated the record aboard their tiny Orion capsule, nearly 250,000 miles from home.

And the astronauts chose that moment to propose the name “Carroll” for a lunar crater, in honour of the late wife of Commander Reid Wiseman.

Col Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency, one of the crew’s two mission specialists, said: “From the cabin of Integrity here, as we surpass the furthest distance humans have ever travelled from planet Earth, we do so in honouring the extraordinary efforts and feats of our predecessors in human space exploration.”

Col Hansen continued: “We will continue our journey even further into space before mother Earth succeeds in pulling us back to everything that we hold dear.

“But we most importantly choose this moment to challenge this generation and in the next to make sure this record is not long-lived.”

Nasa announced the news on Monday night, saying: “A new milestone for humankind: the crew of Artemis II are now the farthest any human has ever travelled, reaching a maximum distance of 252,752 miles from Earth.”