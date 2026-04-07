KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Marco Rubio Is the Reason I Gave Up on Political Purity Tests. “There was a time when I was pretty exacting about purity tests for other conservative activists and, to a lesser extent, Republican politicians. Marco Rubio long ago made me abandon them completely for politicians. President Trump reinforced that.”
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