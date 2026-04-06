HEY, BIG SPENDER: OpenAI doesn’t expect to be profitable until at least 2030 as AI costs surge.

Spending on AI training will be staggering. In 2028, OpenAI projects spending $121 billion on computing power for its AI research. The estimate for 2029 is slightly higher, before AI model training costs dip back below $100 million in 2030. (This year, for perspective, the company expects to spend just over $25 billion on AI model training.)

Anthropic’s totals are smaller but still climb steadily, surpassing $30 billion in 2029.

These losses come despite an expected surge in revenue at both companies. OpenAI’s revenue is projected to nearly double annually, reaching roughly $275 billion in 2030. Anthropic expects to approach $150 billion in 2029.