LABOUR HAS A SEX PROBLEM:
One moment of perfect clarity can be devastating.
Orla Minihane has just exposed a number that should end any pretence:
Seventy-nine.
Seventy-nine Labour MPs and councillors with convictions or formal findings for rape, sexual assault, grooming, child sexual exploitation,… https://t.co/LoJddgXNQc
— Christian (@decorativeartt) April 5, 2026
Exit quote: “While Labour lectures the nation about protecting women and girls, they have quietly built one of the most predator-friendly environments in British politics.”