LABOUR HAS A SEX PROBLEM:

One moment of perfect clarity can be devastating. Orla Minihane has just exposed a number that should end any pretence: Seventy-nine. Seventy-nine Labour MPs and councillors with convictions or formal findings for rape, sexual assault, grooming, child sexual exploitation,… https://t.co/LoJddgXNQc — Christian (@decorativeartt) April 5, 2026

Exit quote: “While Labour lectures the nation about protecting women and girls, they have quietly built one of the most predator-friendly environments in British politics.”