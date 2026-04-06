WELL, WHEN YOU PUT IT THAT WAY…: Artemis II is going so well that all we’re left to talk about is frozen urine.

By Friday night there was another problem. Urine is collected in a small tank, about the size of an office trash can. From there it is supposed to be vented into space, which is to say, dumped overboard to sail around the cosmos until the end of time. However, flight controllers noted that astronaut pee had frozen in the tank. There were no issues with using the toilet for no. 2, but no. 1 was a no-go.

To address the problem, Orion was maneuvered into an orientation such that the urine tank and vent lines received the maximum amount of sunshine to un-freeze the urine. This helped a little bit, but did not entirely solve the problem. So for now, the astronauts are continuing to pee into, essentially, bags.

During Saturday’s news conference, the chair of the Mission Management Team, a NASA engineer named John Honeycutt, was asked about the public fascination with Orion’s toilet.

He said he understood the interest. “I think the fixation on the toilet is kind of human nature,” he said. Honeycutt added that it is not a mission risk, but said if the astronauts were essentially camping out in space, the current setup makes the whole situation a little more difficult. “I know we’re in a good state, but I would really like it to be in the best state it can be,” he said.

It is worth noting that space toilets are difficult.