ALSO, IT’S UNCONSTITUTIONAL:

Just stop, we all know your scam. >Democrats raise taxes.

>Money flows to NGOs packed with Democratic operatives.

>Those operatives take their cut, write a check to Democratic campaigns

> Report back that the problem still exists and needs more funding. If you fix the… — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 5, 2026

Plus, a reminder that too much is never enough… to get anything done.