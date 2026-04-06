ALSO, IT’S UNCONSTITUTIONAL:
Just stop, we all know your scam.
>Democrats raise taxes.
>Money flows to NGOs packed with Democratic operatives.
>Those operatives take their cut, write a check to Democratic campaigns
> Report back that the problem still exists and needs more funding.
If you fix the…
— Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 5, 2026
Plus, a reminder that too much is never enough… to get anything done.
The juxtaposition between the 60 Minutes piece on California’s high-speed rail disaster and Elizabeth Warren’s “please bro, just another seven billion dollars” tweet is delightful.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 6, 2026