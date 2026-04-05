DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Gun rights restrictions moving right along in Colorado legislature.

A series of gun rights restrictions are at various stages in the Colorado’s legislative process, with some bills awaiting action by Gov. Polis, others still in the committee process, and a heavily negotiated gun barrel regulation bill held up in its final reading in the House.

…

Senate Bill 26-004 ‘Expand List of Petitioners for Protection Orders’ passed third reading in the House on March 20 with a 39-24 vote and is awaiting action by Gov. Polis.

The Democrat sponsored bill dramatically expands those eligible to file for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under Colorado’s so-called ‘red flag’ law, to include teachers, health care providers and “institutional petitioners.’

…

Under existing Colorado law, Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) must also have a state permit to sell firearms. House Bill 26-1126 requires dealers to obtain a separate permit to transfer forearms. The bill also extends dealer training requirements and prior license violation laws to ‘responsible persons’ of the dealer. This includes anyone who handles, sells, or has access to a firearm as part of their business duties.

…

House Bill 26-1302 would allow the Colorado Bureau of investigations (CBI) to determine their own hours of operation, rather than functioning every calendar day for 12 hours. Gun rights advocates worry this could lead to a slowdown in transmitting background checks for firearm purchases.

…

House Bill 26-1144 prohibits the 3D printing of firearms and firearm components. The final bill was watered down to appease Gov. Polis, with a provision to criminalize the selling or distributing of the digital instructions to 3D print a firearm removed.

…

Democrat sponsored Senate Bill 26-043 ‘Record Keeping and Regulation of Sale of Firearm Barrels,’ requires all firearm barrel sales or transfers to be conducted in person, only by a federally licensed (FFL) dealer. The bill criminalizes private or online firearm barrel transactions, or any non-FFL with the ‘intent to offer or sell’ a barrel.