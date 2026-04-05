GREAT MOMENTS IN ENVIRONMENTALISM:

“We provided the stage, the sound, the lighting and contracted in all the generators and infrastructure and video towers and set them up for the No… pic.twitter.com/EEFkvcXn2I

A company was paid more than 6 figures to bring in trucks and setup the No Kings Day protest at the Capitol in St Paul, Minnesota

Tweet continues:

“We provided the stage, the sound, the lighting and contracted in all the generators and infrastructure and video towers and set them up for the No Kings three rally at the Capitol”

“We brought in, oh, about about a hundred speakers, which are kind of over here and all the electrical infrastructure — it had to have been 30 different trucks worth of stuff that came”

The company was Slamhammer Sound & Roadcase Co, they talk about the logistics and equipment used during the ‘No Kings’ protest in St Paul, Minnesota on March 28, 2026

It’s always paid and highly organized.