NOBODY LOVES CHICAGO MORE THAN I DO, BUT ….: “Bailing Out Chicago Would Send a Dangerous Message.” Mismanaged cities need to learn the hard way. (And for those of you who think I shouldn’t love Chicago, I can’t help it. It’s hard not to love the city where you first became an independent adult.)
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