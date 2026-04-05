MY FAVORITE PART ABOUT THE OBAMA ERA WAS ALL THE RACIAL HEALING:
This is all intentional. Race relations were actually improving until the second term of Obama.
Then the propaganda media activated the Ferguson/BLM playbook — straight out of Critical Race Theory — and it's been downhill ever since. https://t.co/FS1YV5qqdA
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 4, 2026
UPDATE:
In case anyone is interested in the Hollywood side of this equation: https://t.co/JxKvlw1tfT https://t.co/6ny4ufF0O4
— George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) April 5, 2026
(Classical reference in headline.)