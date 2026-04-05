MY FAVORITE PART ABOUT THE OBAMA ERA WAS ALL THE RACIAL HEALING:

This is all intentional. Race relations were actually improving until the second term of Obama.

Then the propaganda media activated the Ferguson/BLM playbook — straight out of Critical Race Theory — and it's been downhill ever since. https://t.co/FS1YV5qqdA

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 4, 2026