“IT’S A TESTAMENT TO THE U.S. MILITARY THAT NO AMOUNT OF EQUIPMENT IS MORE VALUABLE THAN A SINGLE AIRMAN’S LIFE:”

It’s a testament to the U.S. military that no amount of equipment is more valuable than a single airman’s life. https://t.co/nAuwzovtnK — Armchair Admiral 🇬🇧 (@ArmchairAdml) April 5, 2026

During World War II, Hitler was convinced that Americans lacked the will to fight and that any who did would be quickly overwhelmed. When early reports arrived from the battles in North Africa, German observers noted that Americans fought differently from the Europeans. Rather… https://t.co/1ls4Rl78MN — Craig Fuller 🛩🚛🚂⚓️ (@FreightAlley) April 5, 2026

Tweet continues:

Rather than charging aggressively and risking heavy infantry casualties, U.S. forces relied on overwhelming firepower—staying at a distance and expending vast quantities of artillery with little hesitation. Thanks to unmatched industrial production and logistics, fresh supplies were always available. This approach allowed relatively smaller American units to wear down much larger and well-entrenched enemy forces. In contrast, German and other European doctrines often emphasized aggressive maneuver and were sometimes more willing to accept high casualties to achieve objectives or preserve key equipment. This material-heavy American style surprised many Germans, including Hitler, who had long dismissed U.S. soldiers as soft and lacking in fighting spirit. He believed soldiers were cheap and expendable; he discovered too late that Americans fought to conserve lives by expending machines and ammunition instead. It was one of many reasons for Germany’s defeat—perhaps the hardest for some foreigners to fully understand. Americans place a high value on the lives of our soldiers. Equipment and shells could always be replaced.

Why, it’s as if:

I’m noticing a lot of foreigners who seem to not understand why we’d risk hundreds of lives, spend millions of dollars, and sacrifice several aircraft to rescue one guy. And the reason they don’t understand is also the reason people can’t be made American by a piece of paper. https://t.co/mmRtDKQB56 — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) April 5, 2026

Sadly, the timing of the rescue probably ensures that there won’t be a Hollywood movie about it:

This is absolutely going to be a movie one day soon and the screenwriter better not miss the fact that he was lost on Good Friday in local time zone and rescued on Easter before sunrise. https://t.co/YPe0qOkdcY — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 5, 2026

Oh, and speaking of timing:

Checking in on “Le Dying Empire” meme: The US lost one 40 year old fighter jet over the course of 12,000 combat sorties then immediately rescued the pilot in hostile territory – while simultaneously sending astronauts to the moon. https://t.co/5XAulhMCWG pic.twitter.com/0Oti3WLAE5 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) April 5, 2026

Related:

P.J. O'Rourke was always right. From the classic "Among The Euro-Weenies," 1986: pic.twitter.com/yVXTwvf3da — Will Collier (@willcollier) April 5, 2026

UPDATE:

Notice how no one's honking or yelling about the blocked roads. Everyone is just casually standing around, calmly talking. This traffic jam is on purpose. It's meant to slow down and even block IRGC and Bassij terrorists from getting to the pilot. I told you that Iranians in… https://t.co/bvssWajkU1 — Goldie Ghamari | گلسا قمری 🇮🇷 (@gghamari) April 5, 2026

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