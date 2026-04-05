April 5, 2026

AN IMPORTANT REMINDER:

Exit quote: “Our enemies have spent decades creating an environment to try to bring about the destruction of America. Now they have a bunch of allies in America actively trying to assist, whether because they don’t like the current administration or because they want to undermine our current system. But what they are doing is obvious and no one should forget who is playing a role in it.”

Posted at 10:33 am by Stephen Green