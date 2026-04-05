AN IMPORTANT REMINDER:

In the 1970’s, the KGB put together an operational plan for undermining America via informational warfare and ideological subversion: “To change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of… https://t.co/ScCSYXqaie — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 5, 2026

Exit quote: “Our enemies have spent decades creating an environment to try to bring about the destruction of America. Now they have a bunch of allies in America actively trying to assist, whether because they don’t like the current administration or because they want to undermine our current system. But what they are doing is obvious and no one should forget who is playing a role in it.”