BREAKING:
Good news for once.
F-15 WSO recovered alive. Was escaping and evading. Massive fire fight on tgt. Iranians were actively looking for him in the area.
— Jack Murphy (@JackMurphyRGR) April 4, 2026
Murphy is a reliable source.
BREAKING:
Good news for once.
F-15 WSO recovered alive. Was escaping and evading. Massive fire fight on tgt. Iranians were actively looking for him in the area.
— Jack Murphy (@JackMurphyRGR) April 4, 2026
Murphy is a reliable source.
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