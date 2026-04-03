HMM: The case for Trump’s tariffs looks strong a year on from ‘liberation day.’

The manufacturing sector began to respond as well. Demand for capital equipment grew faster after “liberation day” than in 2024, and faster still over the past three months. Industrial output, which had declined over the past decade and fell 0.3 per cent in 2024, has posted a 1.6 per cent gain. Surveys of purchasing managers by the Institute for Supply Management and S&P Global have found increasing optimism among manufacturers. Anna Wong, chief US economist for Bloomberg, confirmed the overwhelmingly positive data last week, noting that it is “corroborated by a very strong signal from the latest earning transcripts” and also that “tariffs probably played a role”.

To deny that reality, opponents of tariffs have seized on the decline in manufacturing employment as the metric that matters and proof that the project is failing. But they are doubly wrong: First, the trend has in fact improved. As compared to the sector’s 167,000 jobs lost in the 11 months prior to “liberation day”, losses in the comparable period since have been only 93,000.

Second, employment is a lagging indicator of re-industrialisation, a process that will take years.