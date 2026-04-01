BREAKING: NASA investigates potential battery issue ahead of lunar launch.

NASA engineers are reportedly investigating a possible battery issue Wednesday evening, as the space agency counts down toward its first lunar mission in over 50 years.

The possible battery issue is related to Orion capsule’s launch abort system, which could cause problems during the final minutes of the countdown, when a computer takes control of the Space Launch System rocket, according to NBC News.

Engineers are working to determine whether the issue was with a sensor or a battery itself, after one of the two batteries for the launch abort system was “out of temperature range.”