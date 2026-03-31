“URGENTLY ROLL OUT RENEWABLES”:

🚨 BREAKING: The European Commission has urged people to work from home, drive and fly less, and for EU countries to urgently roll out renewables, as it warned of a prolonged energy crisis as a result of the conflict in the Gulf. Full story: https://t.co/0IU3HD1E8u pic.twitter.com/nWOXcCVGGl — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) March 31, 2026

Since sending warships to the Strait of Hormuz is out of the question, I suppose pricing their manufacturers out of existence with ever-higher “renewable” energy costs is the next best thing.