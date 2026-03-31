I have a poll on X for men:
Men, What would incentivize you to approach women more or get married? (Clarify in the reply section if you wish).
— Helen Smith (@HelenSmithPhD) March 31, 2026
I have a poll on X for men:
Men, What would incentivize you to approach women more or get married? (Clarify in the reply section if you wish).
— Helen Smith (@HelenSmithPhD) March 31, 2026
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