March 31, 2026

IT’S COME TO THIS: Kristi Noem’s husband seen ‘pouting in photos with fake breasts.’

Bryon Noem, the husband of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, was reported to have a secret double life as a model for adult entertainers.

Hundreds of online messages reviewed by The Daily Mail, involving three women in the “bimbofication” scene, in which performers dress as real-life Barbie dolls. The alleged messages indicate that Bryon praised the performers’ surgically-enhanced bodies and even, allegedly, confessed to how he lusted for “huge, huge ridiculous boobs.”

In one selfie shared by the insurance mogul, Bryon can be seen slipping into a flesh-colored crop top and skintight pink shorts. It also appeared that Bryon managed to stuff two balloons inside his shirt to resemble breasts and positioned the knots to resemble nipples.

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Another photo obtained by The Daily Mail shows the father of three wearing a form-fitting pair of green leggings with a white top over two orbs. In a bizarre twist, Bryon’s face is fully visible in both photos.

Well, now we know why Noem was fired by Trump at the beginning of the month. But perhaps her husband is angling for a job in the next Democratic administration:

UPDATE:

Posted at 8:30 pm by Ed Driscoll