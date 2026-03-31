IT’S COME TO THIS: Kristi Noem’s husband seen ‘pouting in photos with fake breasts.’
Bryon Noem, the husband of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, was reported to have a secret double life as a model for adult entertainers.
Hundreds of online messages reviewed by The Daily Mail, involving three women in the “bimbofication” scene, in which performers dress as real-life Barbie dolls. The alleged messages indicate that Bryon praised the performers’ surgically-enhanced bodies and even, allegedly, confessed to how he lusted for “huge, huge ridiculous boobs.”
In one selfie shared by the insurance mogul, Bryon can be seen slipping into a flesh-colored crop top and skintight pink shorts. It also appeared that Bryon managed to stuff two balloons inside his shirt to resemble breasts and positioned the knots to resemble nipples.
• Trump grills aides on Kristi Noem’s alleged lover profiting off her $220M ad campaign
• Kristi Noem caught in awkward moment with husband as she’s questioned about alleged lover
Another photo obtained by The Daily Mail shows the father of three wearing a form-fitting pair of green leggings with a white top over two orbs. In a bizarre twist, Bryon’s face is fully visible in both photos.
Secret double life of Kristi Noem's crossdressing husband Bryon: The pouting 'busty bimbo' photos and trove of explicit messages https://t.co/4GvCcfPK9j
— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 31, 2026
Well, now we know why Noem was fired by Trump at the beginning of the month. But perhaps her husband is angling for a job in the next Democratic administration:
Tyler Cherry is the new White House Associate Communications Director.
Although Tyler is physically incapable of defending himself, he advocates for defunding the police & abolishing ICE.
Tyler is also a pro-Hamas supporter. pic.twitter.com/pf2kST8Jfa
— Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 23, 2024
UPDATE:
This is weird and degenerate, and also it's interesting that crossdressing has very suddenly become something we can mock again. We had a crossdressing freak running HHS for four years. https://t.co/IowOwZbMzr
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 31, 2026