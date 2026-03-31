HMMM: Trump “is priming the the public (and world) with a new mental frame: the Strait of Hormuz is not Iranian sovereign territory anymore:”
This post by Trump is pre-framing what's to come. Read along and you'll start to see it too.
When Trump tells the UK to "go to the Strait and just TAKE IT," the surface read is that he's venting at allies who didn't show up.
But the deeper move is priming the the public (and… pic.twitter.com/wXEFOesNYy
— American Debunk (@AmericanDebunk) March 31, 2026
And at the moment, it seems to be moving again:
BREAKING: Huge uplift in vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz today.
The regime has lost control.
pic.twitter.com/TFPmDEWEF1
— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 31, 2026
Related: In other aquatic news:
imagine not knowing what "heavy water is" and reading the term "heavy water production plant" then being stupid enough to deduce that it's drinking water
— n (@Panegyrick) March 30, 2026