ED MORRISSEY: Hegseth: ‘Decisive’ Days Ahead for Iran; Regime ‘Fractured?’

Trump sounds like he wants to abruptly leave; Hegseth wants to go the full Curtis LeMay; Rubio wants to talk with rational alternatives. Either this is the most incoherent winning side of a war in human history, or there’s a strategy in place.

Eli Lake argues vociferously for the latter. Trump and his team are waging “psychological warfare” against the Iranian regime, Lake declares, and it’s working: