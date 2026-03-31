TO BE FAIR, SHE ISN’T A BIOLOGIST:

The court's first and only opinion for the day is in Chiles v. Salazar, on whether a Colorado law barring conversion therapy violates free speech. The opinion is from Justice Gorsuch and the vote is 8-1, with Justice Jackson dissenting. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) March 31, 2026

Brutal:

Wow. Justice Kagan's concurring opinion attacks the dissent of her fellow liberal Justice Jackson. pic.twitter.com/FhSy6Pk2lz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 31, 2026

More to come, I’m sure.