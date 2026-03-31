CHRISTIAN TOTO: Ex-Amazon Studios Head Slams Woke Hollywood.

Price stepped aside as head and founder of Amazon Studios, the company behind the Ryan Gosling smash, before it conquered Hollywood.

Price can still appreciate both the film and the message it hopes to share with major movie studios.

Audiences want to be entertained, not lectured. “Project Hail Mary” does the former oh, so well.

Price shared a jaw-dropping op-ed in, of all places, The New York Times, slamming Hollywood for losing the plot. It’s why the film industry is in big trouble, he argues. The only hope may be more movies like “Project Hail Mary.”

Smart. Uplifting. Original. Human.

Fun.