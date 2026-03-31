4-D CHESS:

In January I asked, did Trump capture Maduro to choke China's oil? 3 months later the answer is becoming clearer. 🇻🇪 Venezuela now selling at FULL market price (Rubio confirmed) China's discount: gone. Forever. 🇮🇷 Iran at war. Kharg Island threatened. 4.6M bpd to China… pic.twitter.com/qh9ZBCT5Ql — Jack Prandelli (@jackprandelli) March 30, 2026

Left unsaid: Dragging Venezuela (and perhaps even Iran) away from the China-Russia Axis undercuts their efforts to undermine the petrodollar system that underwrites the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

So there’s more to it than just making Beijing pay the global market price for oil.