I DUNNO, THE “JUST STOP OIL” PEOPLE SEEM IMMUNE TO LEARNING:
Is there a small silver lining watching the just stop oil people understanding what happens if you do indeed just stop oil.
— Merryn Somerset Webb (@MerrynSW) March 31, 2026
I DUNNO, THE “JUST STOP OIL” PEOPLE SEEM IMMUNE TO LEARNING:
Is there a small silver lining watching the just stop oil people understanding what happens if you do indeed just stop oil.
— Merryn Somerset Webb (@MerrynSW) March 31, 2026
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