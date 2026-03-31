YES, MEMORIES OF THE IRAN HOSTAGE CRISIS REMAIN RATHER GALVANIZING:
BREAKING: A new Harvard/Harris poll reveals that a majority of Americans support the Trump Administration’s Operation Epic Fury. pic.twitter.com/BzyTEqOZjB
— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 30, 2026
More details here:
NEW 🔴
Harvard Harris Poll: Key Takeaways on Iran & the War:
•76% say the U.S. is currently winning the war against Iran
•64% say Iran violated its nuclear deal
•62% view Iran as a direct U.S. national security threat
•67% say Iran is a leading source of instability,… pic.twitter.com/T310vhe77p
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 30, 2026