YES, MEMORIES OF THE IRAN HOSTAGE CRISIS REMAIN RATHER GALVANIZING:

BREAKING: A new Harvard/Harris poll reveals that a majority of Americans support the Trump Administration’s Operation Epic Fury. pic.twitter.com/BzyTEqOZjB

More details here:

NEW 🔴

Harvard Harris Poll: Key Takeaways on Iran & the War:

•76% say the U.S. is currently winning the war against Iran

•64% say Iran violated its nuclear deal

•62% view Iran as a direct U.S. national security threat

•67% say Iran is a leading source of instability,… pic.twitter.com/T310vhe77p

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 30, 2026