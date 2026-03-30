KONNICHIWA, JAPAN! Americans and Japanese Bond on X Over BBQ’d Meats and Mutual Respect.
🇺🇸🇯🇵 Everyone in Japan knows "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver.
We cover it all the time so I hope our American friends can appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/ldIEfGZLBW
— 鈴森はるか 『haruka suzumori』 🇯🇵 (@harukaawake) March 29, 2026
Wait til Japan hears Freebird
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) March 28, 2026
Dukes of Hiroshima pic.twitter.com/FKYz7VYJDw
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 29, 2026
アメリカ人の赤い野球帽を被ったビーバーへの信頼の高さは異常笑 pic.twitter.com/8QpPimgCkK
— アクアビットakevitt (@akevittnvg) March 30, 2026
Translation: “The high level of trust in a beaver wearing an American’s red baseball cap is abnormal lol.”
Buc-ee’s, always ripe for expansion, may have just discovered a whole new territory to explore.
Naturally of course, “it’s total crickets [from the MSM] when Japanese and Americans voluntarily, joyfully, and directly bonded on X. Why? Because this lovefest is not anti-Western. It’s not anti-American. It’s not pro-authoritarian. It’s two free peoples with no pretensions looking at each other going ‘hey, you’re pretty cool actually.'”
The mainstream media's total blackout on the Japan-America Lovefest on X is interesting isn't it
Over the weekend, something genuinely beautiful and barrier-shattering unfolded between ordinary Japanese and American X users after the rollout of a major Grok powered… pic.twitter.com/kgVwk5OYaN
— Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) March 30, 2026