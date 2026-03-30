KONNICHIWA, JAPAN! Americans and Japanese Bond on X Over BBQ’d Meats and Mutual Respect.

🇺🇸🇯🇵 Everyone in Japan knows "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver. We cover it all the time so I hope our American friends can appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/ldIEfGZLBW — 鈴森はるか 『haruka suzumori』 🇯🇵 (@harukaawake) March 29, 2026

Wait til Japan hears Freebird — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) March 28, 2026

Dukes of Hiroshima pic.twitter.com/FKYz7VYJDw — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 29, 2026

Translation: “The high level of trust in a beaver wearing an American’s red baseball cap is abnormal lol.”

Buc-ee’s, always ripe for expansion, may have just discovered a whole new territory to explore.

Naturally of course, “it’s total crickets [from the MSM] when Japanese and Americans voluntarily, joyfully, and directly bonded on X. Why? Because this lovefest is not anti-Western. It’s not anti-American. It’s not pro-authoritarian. It’s two free peoples with no pretensions looking at each other going ‘hey, you’re pretty cool actually.'”