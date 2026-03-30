HILARIOUS! Rubio to George Stephanopoulos: Maybe You Need to Write It Down.

Rubio had to remind him that not everything is made public and for good reason. Apparently, George is sad that he’s not allowed in on national security briefings or something. “Well, what I mean is – yeah, so you have people that are saying some of the right things privately. Obviously, they’re not going to put it out in press releases, and what they say to you or put out there for the world doesn’t necessarily reflect what they’re saying in our conversations,” Rubio said. “But at the end of the day, we have to see if these people end up being the ones in charge, seeing if they’re the ones that have the power to deliver. We’re going to test it.”

Then came the best part. George implied that if these talks failed, the war would expand.

“This operation is about very specific objectives,” Rubio replied. “The President laid them out on the first night of the operation. I’ll repeat them to you now because I hear a lot of talk about we don’t know what the clear objectives are. Here they are.”

But before he laid them out, he said to George, “You should write them down.” It was so beautifully condescending. And then Rubio laid out the objectives… yet again:

Number one, the destruction of their air force. Number two, the destruction of their navy. Number three, the severe diminishing of their missile launching capability. And number four, the destruction of their factories so they can’t make more missiles and more drones to threaten us in the future. All of this so that they can never hide behind it to acquire a nuclear weapon. That was our objective from the beginning; that remains our objective now. We are on pace and in fact ahead of schedule on some of those things, and we are going to achieve those things in a number of weeks, not in a number of months.

After that, George cut the segment. Whether he actually ran out of time or knew he’d been owned is to be determined.