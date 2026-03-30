A COOL AND LOGICAL ANALYSIS OF THE BICYCLE MENACE: 85 bikes seized after authorities stop planned Bay Bridge takeover.

The California Highway Patrol said they alerted San Francisco police of a large group of cyclists riding recklessly on city streets, believed to be heading to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge to enter the roadway and take over the bridge.

Officials noted the cyclists were seen riding directly at moving cars, swerving in and out of traffic and coming close to pedestrians on city streets.

As CHP and San Francisco PD responded to the area, authorities said SFPD Real Time Investigations Center began tracking the group and updating the officers.

Eventually, the group entered the bridge riding the wrong way up the Harrisson Street off-ramp, according to police. There, they met a group of CHP and SFPD personnel.

The California Highway Patrol said 85 participants were detained, cited for riding a bicycle onto a freeway and released. 85 bicycles were also seized by law enforcement on scene, according to authorities.