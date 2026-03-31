BLACK-PILLING USUALLY IS: All The Gun Rights Black Pilling On the Trump DOJ’s 2A Record is a Massive Overreaction. “No other administration has filed lawsuits (let alone multiple) to vindicate gun rights. And besides a lone amicus brief in Trump’s first term, no prior admin has filed amicus briefs to fight against state ‘assault weapons’ bans, magazine bans, ammo background checks, sensitive places, etc.”
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