KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Fun Thought Experiment — Vance and Rubio as ‘Co-Presidents.’ “When Rubio and Vance are out there leading the charge for the president, they’re in complete command of all the facts, which none of their foes on the left ever are. Stephanopoulos and his ilk aren’t just liars, they’re ignorant liars too. Pre-Trump, most Republican politicians would just roll over and play dead for any combination of lies and ignorance thrown at them. This crew isn’t playing that game.”
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