SAVE GIRLS’ SPORTS: DOJ sues Minnesota, state high school league for allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports.

According to the DOJ, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) have engaged “in sex-based discrimination by requiring girls to compete against boys in athletic competitions that are designated exclusively for girls and allowing boys to invade intimate spaces designated exclusively for girls.”

In doing so, MDE and MSHSL have openly defied Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program or activity that receives federal funding, the DOJ said in a press release.

“The Justice Department cannot ignore a state’s brazen defiance of federal antidiscrimination law,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. “In service of radical gender ideology, Minnesota’s actions violate Title IX and deny female athletes their hard-earned trophies, records, dignity, and safety.”

The lawsuit highlights the story of Marissa Rothenberger, a biological male who pitched for the girls’ varsity softball team as a junior at Champlin Park High School.

Rothenberger threw multiple shutouts, including a complete-game shutout in the Class 4A state championship game, leading the Rebels to the 2025 title.