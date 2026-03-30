WELL, YES: Iran’s internet blackout hiding strike damage and suppressing dissent, Israeli officials say. “Multiple Israeli sources told Fox News that the blackout is not only restricting information from leaving Iran but also preventing citizens from organizing internally, at a time when pressure on the regime is mounting. Attempts by civilians to access the internet through satellite services such as Starlink have been disrupted through jamming, according to Israeli officials, while hundreds of individuals suspected of using such terminals have been detained.”

Iranians need internet. But they also need rifles.