ANALYSIS: TRUE. Newsom Is Murdering California’s Energy Industry.

The toll on everyday Californians I’ve talked to has been costly. Gas prices in California exceed the national average by nearly two dollars, and electricity rates are almost double those in states like Wyoming. Working-class families and small businesses are being squeezed by energy costs that barely register for the wealthy donors and coastal elites whose priorities seem to drive Newsom’s agenda. These are results that the rest of the country don’t want to see in our states.

And it’s only getting worse. Two refinery closures are about to nix 20% of the state’s refining capacity. This is occurring while California already imports over 60% of its crude oil from foreign countries instead of producing its own. They’ve even resorted to shipping in large quantities of gasoline from the Bahamas.

The Trump administration, trying to help, just directed offshore oil production that could provide real relief today and for years to come. Unsurprisingly, California’s politicians are fighting to prevent American oil from reaching their own constituents. Californians and other nearby states are stuck paying foreign prices at the pump because Newsom and his allies decided that far-left politics matters more than the people they represent.