INSIDE EVERY PROGRESSIVE IS A TOTALITARIAN SCREAMING TO GET OUT:
Liberalism is a mental illness pic.twitter.com/wLZl6pwwFs
— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) March 30, 2026
(Classical reference in headline.)
INSIDE EVERY PROGRESSIVE IS A TOTALITARIAN SCREAMING TO GET OUT:
Liberalism is a mental illness pic.twitter.com/wLZl6pwwFs
— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) March 30, 2026
(Classical reference in headline.)
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.