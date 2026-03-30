ED MORRISSEY: WaPo: On Second Thought, Our Reporter in Iran Is a Regime Hack.

CNN: We never learned our lesson from the Eason Jordan era.

Washington Post: Hold our beer.

Alternate headline: American Public Finds New Reasons to Hate the Media.

On Friday, the Washington Post accused the US military of a potential war crime. Its reporters in Iran took photos of what were purported to be anti-tank land mines supposedly tossed into residential areas, including in Shiraz, supposedly to deter the movement of mobile missile launchers (via Twitchy):