FUN!
Lego Introduces ‘California Home’ Set Where Kids Fill Out Permit And Wait 2 Years For Approval https://t.co/twYhpLkNDP pic.twitter.com/MBgjhhJ2TH
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 29, 2026
FUN!
Lego Introduces ‘California Home’ Set Where Kids Fill Out Permit And Wait 2 Years For Approval https://t.co/twYhpLkNDP pic.twitter.com/MBgjhhJ2TH
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 29, 2026
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