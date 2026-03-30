March 30, 2026

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He was initially reported as a civilian casualty, but the “Teachers’ Basij” organization later confirmed that he died “while on duty.” According to his mother, he was at the checkpoint with his father due to a shortage of personnel.

Earlier, Al Arabiya reported that the Islamic regime in Iran had lowered the conscription age and resumed recruiting minors into the armed forces. Teenagers have reportedly been assigned to checkpoints and patrol duties in Tehran.

The use of child soldiers is not new for the Islamic regime.

A legitimate government protects 12-year-olds. The Tehran regime uses them to save their own skins.

Posted at 12:57 pm by Stephen Green