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According to Hengaw, a Norway-based human rights organization, he is the first reported Iranian child soldier to be killed since the escalation of the… pic.twitter.com/lln74xIxua

Alireza Jafari, an 11-year-old boy, has been identified as a child soldier killed while serving at an IRGC checkpoint in Tehran.

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He was initially reported as a civilian casualty, but the “Teachers’ Basij” organization later confirmed that he died “while on duty.” According to his mother, he was at the checkpoint with his father due to a shortage of personnel.

Earlier, Al Arabiya reported that the Islamic regime in Iran had lowered the conscription age and resumed recruiting minors into the armed forces. Teenagers have reportedly been assigned to checkpoints and patrol duties in Tehran.

The use of child soldiers is not new for the Islamic regime.