HE’S BEEN REMARKABLY CONSISTENT:
Trump was always an Iran hawk. Here’s a video of him from 1987 describing what he’s trying to do in 2026. As you watch think about how his consistency going back decades before he became a politician crushes the claim that Netanyahu has coerced him today. pic.twitter.com/yZtp7hMMAB
— Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) March 30, 2026
And another, going all the way back to 1980.
I had just landed in America when Iran had taken Americans hostage
Carter made a mess of it
Trump spoke up even then pic.twitter.com/T90BV1wN4f
— Dr Nilima Srivastava (@gypsy_nilima) March 30, 2026