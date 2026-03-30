HE’S BEEN REMARKABLY CONSISTENT:

Trump was always an Iran hawk. Here’s a video of him from 1987 describing what he’s trying to do in 2026. As you watch think about how his consistency going back decades before he became a politician crushes the claim that Netanyahu has coerced him today. pic.twitter.com/yZtp7hMMAB

And another, going all the way back to 1980.

I had just landed in America when Iran had taken Americans hostage

Carter made a mess of it

Trump spoke up even then pic.twitter.com/T90BV1wN4f

— Dr Nilima Srivastava (@gypsy_nilima) March 30, 2026