CORN, POPPED: FBI director pushes to release investigative files on Rep. Eric Swalwell. “The files stem from a decade-old counterintelligence probe into a Chinese woman, known both as Christine Fang and Fang Fang, who reportedly helped Swalwell with fundraising and placing an intern in his office during the 2014 campaign cycle.”
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