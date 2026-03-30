THEY HATE YOU, THEY REALLY HATE YOU:
It's important to remember that most highly educated elitist Democrats are, in their heart of hearts, extremely bad people https://t.co/2Y2IZKkSpK
— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 30, 2026
THEY HATE YOU, THEY REALLY HATE YOU:
It's important to remember that most highly educated elitist Democrats are, in their heart of hearts, extremely bad people https://t.co/2Y2IZKkSpK
— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 30, 2026
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