QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:
“Last year alone, Muslims kiIIled 500,000 Christians in only Nigeria. Why are they only talking about Palestine?"
He is 100% correct.
— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) March 30, 2026
QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:
“Last year alone, Muslims kiIIled 500,000 Christians in only Nigeria. Why are they only talking about Palestine?"
He is 100% correct.
— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) March 30, 2026
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