THE MINIMUM WAGE IS ALWAYS ZERO. How it started: Dodger Stadium workers ratify new labor contract.

“This is a historic day for Dodger Stadium workers,” said Susan Minato, co-president of United Here Local 11. “As the team goes on to play for the top prize in baseball, the workers who serve the food and pour the drinks have also won.”

Wages for all workers will increase by at least $10 an hour, the union said, but a wide swath of employees — including stand workers, dishwashers and cooks — will see their hourly pay rise by $13.

A minimum guaranteed hourly tip of $8 will help boost employee wages, union members said. As an example, a concession worker who was was earning $18.14 an hour under the 2020 labor contract will now make $30.94 an hour.