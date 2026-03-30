KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Too Bad Tiger Woods Can’t Drive a Car as Well as He Can a Golf Ball. “This is getting problematic, and many in Woods’s inner circle are expressing concern. We are all painfully aware that wealthy celebrities have no problem getting drugs prescribed to them, often with fatal consequences. The world doesn’t need to see that playing out again.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.