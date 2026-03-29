WELL, GOOD: 4 more states will add restrictions on SNAP purchases in April. “22 states have additional restrictions in effect or in the works for grocery items deemed “non-nutritious,” like soda and candy. Kansas, Nevada, Ohio and Wyoming have all moved to add new restrictions in the past month.”
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